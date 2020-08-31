Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Down 1%

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €44.18 ($51.98) and last traded at €44.36 ($52.19). Approximately 21,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.80 ($52.71).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stabilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.17 ($57.84).

Get Stabilus alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.79 and a 200 day moving average of €43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.