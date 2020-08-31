State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $93.74 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 992,010 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $93,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock worth $2,785,806. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.22. 16,573,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,926,014. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $178.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.39.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

