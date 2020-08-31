State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 483,040 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 483,040 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $161,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $358.19. 3,544,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,493. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.52 and a 200 day moving average of $293.43. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

