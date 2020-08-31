THEKEY Market Cap Hits $4.82 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Coinrail. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $184,378.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000081 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000775 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

