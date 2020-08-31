ThromboGenics (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Stock Price Down 27.1%

Shares of ThromboGenics NV (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) were down 27.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

ThromboGenics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBGNF)

Oxurion NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines that address unmet clinical needs in ophthalmology in Belgium and internationally. The company's lead product is JETREA used for the treatment of symptomatic vitreomacular adhesion and vitreomacular traction.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ThromboGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThromboGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.