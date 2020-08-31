Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Exactus (NASDAQ:EXDI) Head to Head Comparison

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tilray and Exactus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 2 11 2 0 2.00 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $12.85, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than Exactus.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Exactus -749.90% -349.47% -130.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million 5.11 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -3.97 Exactus $350,000.00 10.38 -$9.69 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Volatility and Risk

Tilray has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 5.69, indicating that its stock price is 469% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray beats Exactus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Exactus Company Profile

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

