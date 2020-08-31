TOKPIE (TKP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $188,977.31 and $42.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000649 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001967 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001403 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008411 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,781,007 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.