Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Trading Up 0.5%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) was up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 19,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 5,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TLLYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.70 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

