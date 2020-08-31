Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$87.37 and last traded at C$88.03. Approximately 11,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 23,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$85.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $859.82 million and a PE ratio of 34.95.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

