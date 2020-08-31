TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and BiteBTC. TRONCLASSIC has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $22.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00135333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.85 or 0.01639007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00198818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00178222 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00188901 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic . TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

