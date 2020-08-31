TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Cap Hits $121,807.62

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $121,807.62 and approximately $385.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001056 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00043697 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029259 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00034500 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.01530982 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.