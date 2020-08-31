Uptrennd Market Capitalization Achieves $5.95 Million (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $241,357.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00474647 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.09 or 0.01497523 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00032227 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000680 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,649,214 tokens. Uptrennd's official website is www.uptrennd.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

