Vanguard All Cap Index Etf Units (TSE:VCN) Shares Down 1.3%

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2020

Vanguard All Cap Index Etf Units (TSE:VCN)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.27 and last traded at C$33.27. 124,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 207,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.72.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.13.

