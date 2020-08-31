VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 170.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440,981 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.55% of VMware worth $346,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in VMware by 169.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.56. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. VMware’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

