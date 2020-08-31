White Pine Investment CO Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.19. 13,756,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,081,088. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.