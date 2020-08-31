Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $2.87. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.77. 4,938,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,163,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.