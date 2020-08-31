Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 34.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 447,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

