Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Triton International from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TRTN traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 333,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,693. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. Triton International has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other news, insider Global Ltd Bharti sold 295,600 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $9,527,188.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,742,000 after purchasing an additional 635,241 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $5,472,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $4,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Triton International by 63.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Triton International by 421.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

