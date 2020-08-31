Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Zap token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and $2.06 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zap has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.65 or 0.06026659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

