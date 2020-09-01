167,295 Shares in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,453,000. Extra Space Storage comprises about 2.5% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Extra Space Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,201,892.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,490. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.85. 816,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,935. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

