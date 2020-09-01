200 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,969,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $978,282,000 after acquiring an additional 200,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after acquiring an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12,851.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,554 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,086.70.

CMG stock traded up $61.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,372.22. The stock had a trading volume of 290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,823. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,373.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.93, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,180.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

