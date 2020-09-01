370,000 Shares in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Purchased by ACK Asset Management LLC

ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 370,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,000. Lydall comprises 2.6% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Lydall at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lydall by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lydall by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Lydall by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lydall by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Lydall by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDL traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,101. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $339.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $146.16 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Separately, Sidoti upped their target price on Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

