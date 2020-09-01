429,277 Shares in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 429,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,174,000. Accenture comprises about 3.5% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,932.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

