$985.27 Million in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to announce $985.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $946.97 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,159,000 after purchasing an additional 620,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. 1,711,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

