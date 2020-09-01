Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 580,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 832,212 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 466,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $5,266,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 383,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

