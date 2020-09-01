Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of AKR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 580,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 832,212 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 466,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $5,266,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 383,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.