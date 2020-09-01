ACK Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

ACK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 468.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,800 shares during the quarter. Materion comprises about 4.0% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Materion worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Materion by 69.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Materion by 106.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Materion by 24.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 154,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,330. Materion Corp has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.42%.

MTRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

