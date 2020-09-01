ACK Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

ACK Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Transcat makes up 4.0% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Transcat worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 35.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Transcat by 293.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Transcat by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,211. The stock has a market cap of $217.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

