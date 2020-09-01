Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Joseph Lacob Sells 10,275 Shares

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $8.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.43. 713,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $326.36.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays downgraded Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. OTR Global raised Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.