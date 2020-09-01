Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1,135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $349,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $26.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,660.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,535.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,389.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,665.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

