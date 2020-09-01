American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5,107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 870,814 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of American Water Works worth $114,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 118.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.17. 451,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,810. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

