AMG National Trust Bank Buys Shares of 82,303 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,689,000. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

FB traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $295.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,281,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,809,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $836.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.