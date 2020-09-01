AMG National Trust Bank Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5,677.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,406 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,150,000.

IVV stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $354.06. 5,757,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,308,658. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.50 and a 200-day moving average of $303.87. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $354.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

