AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,959,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,573. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,203 shares of company stock worth $7,768,729. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.