Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Analog Devices worth $160,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.76. 2,786,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,633. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Insiders sold a total of 30,519 shares of company stock worth $3,681,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.