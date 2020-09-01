Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 461,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.98. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

