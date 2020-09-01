Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,790,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,565,000 after purchasing an additional 473,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,932,000 after buying an additional 787,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,743,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,506,000 after buying an additional 402,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,697,000 after buying an additional 174,264 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.74. 1,257,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,083. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

