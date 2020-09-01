Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Invests $264,000 in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JUST. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 45,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JUST traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. 8,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,255. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $51.33.

