Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 342.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 86,201 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 94,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. 3,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,397. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

