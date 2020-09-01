Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 400,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $25.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,655.08. 1,132,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,534.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,388.27. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,659.22. The firm has a market cap of $1,125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.