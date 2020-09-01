Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 105,237 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.91. 415,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,366. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

