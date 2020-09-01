Archetype Wealth Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after buying an additional 1,219,498 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,881,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33,516.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 448,446 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 422,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 339,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 339,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $97.21. 3,753,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,059. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $97.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57.

