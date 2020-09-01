Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $25.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,655.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,534.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,388.27. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,659.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1,125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.