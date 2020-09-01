Ativo Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $356.90. 4,409,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

