aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright raised aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.24. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 190.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

