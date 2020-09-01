Axiom International Investors LLC DE Acquires 27,888 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Nike were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 594,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Nike stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.84. 4,908,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,844,115. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $114.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,356 shares of company stock worth $12,431,115. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

