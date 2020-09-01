Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Receives $29.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 46,052,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,154,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.