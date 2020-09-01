Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Receives $29.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. 46,052,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,154,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

