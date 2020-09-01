Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. 20,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,585. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Commerce will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $114,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terence John Street bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,660 shares of company stock worth $105,702. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

