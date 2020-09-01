Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,975,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 66.31% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $108,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATMP. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 231.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 20.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 42.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 591,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 175,343 shares during the period.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. 35,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,497. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $19.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

