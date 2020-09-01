Blue Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $936,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. NVIDIA comprises 3.6% of Blue Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3,030.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $56,406,000 after buying an additional 207,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $384.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

NVDA traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $534.98. 13,428,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,661,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.25 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,724,586 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

