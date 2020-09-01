BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY traded down $7.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.50. 2,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05.

About BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (BHOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.